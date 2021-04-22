MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $34.38 on Thursday. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93.

In other news, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,727.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

