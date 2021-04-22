Medical Properties Trust (MPW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2021 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. "

4/15/2021 – Medical Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2021 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Medical Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

MPW stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,712. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

