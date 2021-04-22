Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.28

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.30. Medicure shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 23,600 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.