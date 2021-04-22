MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. MEDNAX has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

