Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $190.73

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $190.73 and last traded at $188.53, with a volume of 254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.12.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Get Medpace alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.82 and a 200-day moving average of $143.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,919,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $17,367,378 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,409,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.