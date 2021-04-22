Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.56. The company had a trading volume of 65,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,647. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $131.38. The stock has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

