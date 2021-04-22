Megacoin (MEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $776,759.22

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $776,759.22 and $9.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.48 or 0.00511033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005721 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002433 BTC.

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,465,630 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

