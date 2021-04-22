Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. On average, analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MLCO opened at $19.23 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35.

MLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

