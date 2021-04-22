Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.08

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.08 and traded as high as C$13.22. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.22, with a volume of 3,578 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$437.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.29, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.4600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

