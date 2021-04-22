Melon (MLN) Price Hits $38.88

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon coin can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00070437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00094475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.68 or 0.00708398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.81 or 0.07983804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00049354 BTC.

About Melon

Melon is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

