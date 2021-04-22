Meme (MEME) Price Tops $1,804.82 on Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. Meme has a market capitalization of $50.54 million and $6.24 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,804.82 or 0.03332057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.46 or 0.00552871 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006029 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00029852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

