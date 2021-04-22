Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Trading 2.7% Higher

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $24.93. 8,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 15,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

