Mercer International (MERC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Mercer International to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Mercer International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MERC shares. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

