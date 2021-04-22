Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.