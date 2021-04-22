Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lifted by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 102.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,482 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK opened at $79.23 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.