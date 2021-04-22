Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 116.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,756 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.23 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

