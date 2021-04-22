Merculet (MVP) Achieves Market Cap of $6.12 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Merculet has traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $325,790.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00058554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.64 or 0.00275356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.12 or 0.00956500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,214.13 or 1.00456614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.72 or 0.00637622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.