Merculet One Day Volume Hits $351,412.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Merculet has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $351,412.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Merculet has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00064426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00270845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $569.90 or 0.01054943 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.79 or 0.00678966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,288.41 or 1.00492850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

