Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Mercury General worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 178,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,580,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCY opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $66.75.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $957.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.27 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.