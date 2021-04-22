Mercury (MER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83,777.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Mercury has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $83,777.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mercury has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00284261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.00956405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.21 or 0.00669289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,456.71 or 1.00345124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

