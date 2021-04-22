Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.38% of Meredith worth $38,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 9.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 43,617 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 229.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

