Meredith (MDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Meredith to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. Meredith has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDP shares. TheStreet upgraded Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

