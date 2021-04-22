Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.84-1.98 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.84-$1.98 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. On average, analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MMSI stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $63.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $124,192.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

