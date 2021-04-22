Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Meritor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritor’s FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Meritor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meritor news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

