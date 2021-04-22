Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Sells $65,262.82 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $530,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MRSN stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $16.37. 385,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,681. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.