MetaMorph Hits Market Cap of $746,774.19 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. MetaMorph has a market cap of $746,774.19 and approximately $2,443.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00071755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.74 or 0.00733844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00095159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.38 or 0.08070803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00049899 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

