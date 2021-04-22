Metaverse ETP Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $35.10 million and approximately $900,576.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.64 or 0.04667649 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00066696 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,203,207 coins and its circulating supply is 78,203,110 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.