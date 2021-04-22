Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:METX opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -2.38. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

