Meter Governance Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.93 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.58 or 0.00010145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

