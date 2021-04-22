Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $916,475.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Meter Governance has a market cap of $9.88 million and $916,475.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $4.26 or 0.00008493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.