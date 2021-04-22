MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,083 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $62.65 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

