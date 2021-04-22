Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.89.

MRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised their price target on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

MRU traded down C$0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.81. 524,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,291. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.43. The company has a market cap of C$14.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

