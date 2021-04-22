Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their target price on Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

MTRAF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.56. 2,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792. Metro has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $50.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

