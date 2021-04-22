Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.34% from the stock’s previous close.

MTRAF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

OTCMKTS:MTRAF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.56. 2,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792. Metro has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $50.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

