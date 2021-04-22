Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MTRAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Metro stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. Metro has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

