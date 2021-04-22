Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.78.

TSE MRU traded down C$0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,082. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.31 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$56.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.43. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Research analysts expect that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

