Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRU. ATB Capital raised their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Metro to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.78.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of TSE MRU traded down C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$57.62. The company had a trading volume of 253,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,082. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.31 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$66.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.43.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that Metro will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.