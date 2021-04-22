Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Metro to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.78.

Shares of TSE MRU traded down C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$57.62. The company had a trading volume of 253,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,082. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.31 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$66.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.43.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that Metro will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

