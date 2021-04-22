Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Cfra from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.78.

Shares of MRU stock traded down C$0.71 on Thursday, hitting C$57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,082. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.31 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

