Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$65.00 at National Bank Financial

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Cfra increased their price objective on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.89.

MRU stock traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$57.81. 525,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$14.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that Metro will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

