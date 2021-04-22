Metronome (MET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $169,019.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Metronome has a market cap of $40.78 million and approximately $169,019.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $3.51 or 0.00006809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00283896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004015 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.13 or 0.00976161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.64 or 0.00684187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,376.09 or 0.99678945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.