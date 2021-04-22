Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $4.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $29.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.47 to $29.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $33.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.75 to $33.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,002.89.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,311.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,151.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1,140.78. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $661.32 and a 12-month high of $1,314.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.