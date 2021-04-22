Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,002.89.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $1,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 27.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,311.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,151.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,140.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $661.32 and a 12-month high of $1,314.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.