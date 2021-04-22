MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.79

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $6.90. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 30,692 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MFM)
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
