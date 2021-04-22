MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.46

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.46 and last traded at $75.20, with a volume of 1530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $136.51 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

