MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.52

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 62977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.