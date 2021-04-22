MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $8.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $11.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

NYSE MGM opened at $41.20 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $255,896.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

