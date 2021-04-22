MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 240 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $14,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,480.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MGPI traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $61.50. 144,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,354. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGPI. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

