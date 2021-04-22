Michael Curt Scholz Sells 200,000 Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) insider Michael Curt Scholz sold 200,000 shares of CMC Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,900,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,935,021.45.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CMC Metals alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 80,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$14,104.00.

Shares of CVE CMB remained flat at $C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 672,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,698. CMC Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40. The stock has a market cap of C$12.34 million and a PE ratio of -9.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.