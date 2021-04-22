Michael T. Pykosz Sells 27,974 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 27,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,677,880.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,450,075.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OSH traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,304. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $29,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

